



Republicans scored a major win on Friday as the Senate approved the House-GOP crafted spending bill, largely authored without input from Democrats.

The new piece of legislation boosts defense spending by $6 billion and reduces expenditures outside of that category by $13 billion, ensuring lawmakers are able to keep the government open until Sept. 30 when the package expires.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) will likely recap discussions leading up to the bill’s passage and the surprising support from a small delegation of Democrats, which included Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), during his appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

President Trump signed the bill on Saturday, in the face of trade wars with several countries and two international conflicts that require U.S. intervention.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will likely address pushback from Mexico, Canada and China’s leaders regarding tariffs on steel and aluminum imports during his appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent may double down on the levies’ proposed benefits to the U.S. economy, despite concerns about price increases for consumers, during his Sunday appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Both the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas battle remain unsolved despite in person negotiations undertaken by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East.

Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday days after hosting Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar.

He will likely update Americans on the status of Hamas’ hostages and their potential release in addition to outlining the timeline for peace in Ukraine during his scheduled appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

National security adviser Mike Waltz said Thursday Ukraine likely would have to cede some of its Donbas region to Russia if it hopes to end the war against the Kremlin three years after invasion. Waltz may speak to Putin’s progression toward signing the proposed 30-day armistice with Ukraine during his appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

These topics and more will be explored during Sunday shows. See the full list of appearances below:

NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday:” Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins; Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.); Robert Shibley, Special Counsel, Campus Advocacy for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)

ABC’s “This Week:” National security adviser Mike Waltz; Diane Swonk, KPMG LLP chief economist and managing director; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health

CNN’s “State of the Union:” Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy; Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.); Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

CBS’ “Face the Nation:” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

NBC’s “Meet the Press:” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)

“Fox News Sunday:” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio); Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), National Security Adviser Mike Waltz; Kirsten Hillman, Canadian Ambassador to the U.S.

Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures:” Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary; Peter Navarro, White House Senior Counselor For Trade And Manufacturing; Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Miranda Devine, New York Post Columnist, Fox News Contributor





