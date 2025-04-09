



Some of the biggest names in country music have performed long-running, sold-out residencies on the Las Vegas Strip. Some of the residencies are continuing, while several have closed.

Big-name country stars have a long history of performing in Las Vegas. Western swing star Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys performed at the Showboat Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas back in spring 1959, and country legend Patsy Cline was the first woman country star headliner in Las Vegas in the early 1960s with a 35-day engagement at The Mint downtown.

Willie Nelson, who wrote Cline’s huge hit “Crazy,” played the Golden Nugget in downtown Vegas in 1963 and returned to Vegas several times, including more recently in October 2019 at the Venetian Theatre at the Venetian.

Other country icons who performed in Vegas over the years include Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, and more recently, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Brooks & Dunn with Reba McEntire and George Strait, and Lady Antebellum, now known as Lady A.

Country star Luke Bryan ended an engagement at Resorts World on Jan. 6, 2024, and Miranda Lambert closed her “Velvet Rodeo” residency at Planet Hollywood on April 6, 2024.

Keith Urban recently finished a residency at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater after five nights in October 2024 and another five shows in February 2025.

Garth Brooks closed his long-running residency

Legendary country singer Garth Brooks wrapped up his sold-out 54-show Plus One residency at Caesars Entertainment’s Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on March 8.

Brad Paisley extended his “One Man Six Strings” residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two more shows on May 9 and 10, 2025.

Kenny Chesney signed on to be the first country residency at Sphere Las Vegas, as he brings his “full-tilt brand of American music” to the spectacular entertainment venue adjacent to The Venetian, for 15 shows in May and June 2025.

Carrie Underwood concludes her long-running “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” engagement at the Resorts World Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood wraps up her Vegas Strip residency

Finally, country superstar Carrie Underwood concludes her long-running “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” engagement at the Resorts World Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas after 71 shows, wrapping up with performances on April 9, 11, and 12.

Tickets for the remaining shows range from $38 to $250, while the best resale tickets for closing night are about $1,500.

Underwood’s residency, which began Dec. 1, 2021, has included 100-minute shows featuring 20 of the singer’s hits, including nine No. 1 songs. Many of the shows in the 5,000-capacity venue have been sold out.

“I have absolutely loved performing in Las Vegas over the past three years,” Underwood said in a statement when she extended the residency for the final time. “I am so proud of the Reflection production, which is truly one of my favorite shows to perform. It’s been so special to reflect on the greatest hits that have defined my career so far and to get to share them with the fans that come to Vegas from all over the world.”

The eight-time Grammy Award winner has sold 85 million records worldwide, recorded 29 No. 1 singles, and is the most-awarded woman country artist for singles in RIAA history.

