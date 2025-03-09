The Liberal Party of Canada will announce its new leader shortly.

Four contenders were on the ballot to replace Justin Trudeau for the top job in the party and to become the next prime minister.

Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, former cabinet minister Karina Gould and Montreal businessman Frank Bayliss were all in the running for the leadership.

The country should know for sure by this evening who will be the next party leader and set to be sworn in as the new prime minister — even if they only hold the role for a matter of weeks.

Speculation is swirling that the winner could within weeks call an early election.

Justin Trudeau was introduced on stage by his daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m looking forward to seeing more of him at home and less of him online,” said Ella-Grace Trudeau in a speech to the convention. “Dad, I’m so proud of you.”

“Being prime minister of this country has been the honour of my life,” Trudeau said, adding he was looking forward to the next chapter and being with his family.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

“Liberals are dedicated to making this country even better not because we think it’s broken but because we have an opportunity and therefore a responsibility to make sure that Canada stays the best country on earth.” Trudeau said.

More on Canada

More videos

Reflecting on his time in office, Trudeau said, “These past 10 years have been challenging. Crisis after crisis have been thrown at Canadians. But through every crisis, Canadians have shown who they are … every single time, we’ve emerged stronger.”

He also warned of the “existential crisis” Canada faces from the United States, where U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants Canada to become the 51st state.

“We are a country that will be diplomatic when we can, but fight when we must – elbows up!” Trudeau said, drawing chants and cheers of “elbows up!” from the crowd.

The phrase, which is a hockey term b has become a rallying cry for many Canadians as the country readies for a trade war with the U.S.

Trending Now Famous Canadian author Louise Penny axes U.S. book tour over Trump threats

China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian farm and food products

Story continues below advertisement

9:34

Liberal leader may call election within weeks: Former deputy PM Sheila Copps



On Jan. 6, Trudeau said he plans to step down as Canada’s prime minister and leader of the Liberal party after being elected as party leader in 2013. He became prime minister in 2015.

Trudeau said he will stay on until a replacement is chosen, while also asking the governor general to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

“Despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” Trudeau said, speaking in front of his residence in Ottawa.

“That’s why this morning I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Canadian Press