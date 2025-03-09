Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

Dubai has been welcoming visitors arriving through the city’s air and land ports with a special stamp featuring the #RamadanInDubai logo.

This is part of the RamadanInDubai campaign, launched under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

According to a Dubai Media Office report, this is the second year that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) is welcoming inbound travelers to the emirate by stamping their passports with the #RamadanInDubai logo.

Designed by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, this initiative reflects Dubai’s innovative approach to celebrating the holy month with a diverse range of activities, including cultural, sports, community, and religious events.

The second edition of the #RamadanInDubai campaign this year unifies celebrations for the holy month across the city. It is implemented by Brand Dubai in collaboration with government, semi-government, and private sector entities, consolidating Ramadan celebrations across the city.

This campaign aims to showcase Dubai’s unique ambiance, highlight authentic Emirati traditions, and enhance the collective experience of Ramadan by bringing its vibrancy and joy to both residents and visitors alike.