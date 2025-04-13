You’ve seen your favorite soccer players on the pitch, but what about in action figure form? It’s the latest trend working its way around social media: with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), people are turning themselves into boxed action figures by including accessories that showcase their personality.

We wondered what some of the world’s best soccer players would look like, so decided to ask ChatGPT and added accessories connected to their career based on where they played and what they have won, among other things.

From Lionel Messi to Aitana Bonmatí, here are some of the world’s best as soccer’s G.I. Joes or Barbie dolls.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has done it all, making it impossible to include everything he has achieved into a single package.

That said, we have included the legendary No. 10 with his very own Argentina flag, Inter Miami emblem (though don’t look too closely at the words or symbol) and the World Cup trophy, which he won in 2022, as well as a cup of his favorite traditional South American drink: maté.

Closing in on 1,000 professional goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a legendary career spanning two decades. For his action figure, the Portugal superstar gets his very own UEFA Champions League trophy (like the five he’s won during his career), a Portugal flag that has made him the most famous name in the Iberian country, and, of course, his very own soccer balls.

Though AI might have got a bit confused which Ronaldo’s face we input… as there’s definitely more of the retired Brazilian one than his chiseled jawline.

The Brazilian winger has enchanted crowds with his goals, tricks, and iconic moments and is one of the best players of his generation.

Always true to his roots, Neymar gets his own Santos emblem now he’s back in his homeland, the Champions League trophy he won with Barcelona, and the Olympic gold medal he picked up on home soil in 2016.

One of the world’s best players, Mbappé first came through at AS Monaco, became a superstar at Paris Saint-Germain, and is now plying his trade at Real Madrid. As a star for France, he also gets the World Cup trophy he won in 2018.

The 26-year-old also gets his very own “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” mask, which pays homage to a nickname that has followed him around during his career. We’re not quite sure why he looks so grumpy though.

Haaland has been frightening the world’s best defenses since moving to Man City and has become one of the best players in the world in a short amount of time.

As Norway’s star player he gets a flag, but also his own Premier League and Champions League trophy, which he won in Hanchester [sic] City’s legendary treble-winning season in 2023-24. The detail on City’s badge is also… erm… interesting given it’s meant to be a ship and a red rose.

It’s hard to believe that Yamal has become a bona-fide superstar at just 17 years old, and is already one of the world’s best players.

He made a name for himself in Spain’s Euro 2024-winning side, but has also cemented his place for Barcelona — which is presumably why he gets two badges. His youthful persona and social media presence has also made him recognizable among a new generation, which sees the teenager get his own cell phone and sunglasses.

Fresh off signing his new contract for the Reds, the Egypt winger is here to stay at Liverpool and the club will delighted that his current action figure has no mention of any clubs from Saudi Arabia yet.

Winning the Champions League and Premier League has made him a legend at Anfield forever, but Reds’ fans might take issue as to what AI has done to the famed Liver bird, while Egyptian supporters might want to look away from what is supposed to be the Eagle of Saladin.

One of the best wingers in the world, Saka is on his way to becoming an Arsenal icon, having come through the club’s academy, but doesn’t have a host of trophies (beyond one FA Cup) to fill out his action-figure box yet.

It surely won’t be long before the England international adds something bigger and, at 23, “Starboy” has time on his side — though AI has made him look about 10 years old!

A legend at Tottenham and now plying his trade at Bayern Munich in Germany, Kane loves scoring goals and has shown why he is one of the world’s best strikers in two different leagues.

Having played for Spurs for so long, it’s no surprise there’s not many trophies to add to his box, so we’ll assume it’s a simple typo and nothing more targeted that the club badge reads Tottenham “Notspur.”

Given his nickname is “Captain America,” as captain of the USMNT side, Pulisic is perhaps the most obvious choice for a soccer player to already have their own action figure.

The 26-year-old has already had a busy club career — with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and now AC Milan, and has a Champions League and UEFA Super Cup to display. Although, wouldn’t a World Cup trophy look nice in that set?

Also: anyone else impressed that AI managed to get the right numbers of stars and stripes in the U.S. flag?

The best women’s player in the world, Bonmatí achieved a rare feat by winning every major club and individual award available to a European player back in 2023. Thus, the huge collection of awards is shown in the Spain midfielder’s set, including her Ballon d’Or, Champions League and World Cup trophy.

Sadly, she appears to play for ECB, rather than Barcelona, which is odd as AI got it right for Yamal above.

One of the best defenders in the world and fresh off her world-record move to Women’s Super League champions Chelsea [not Chelsea Foutball Clud], Girma has made herself a household name with her performances for the USWNT and is credited with her very own Olympic gold medal from 2024.

Oddly, her USA flag only has 41 stars, so we’re not sure what happened to the other nine states.

And finally, we have one of the best rising stars in the sport, who is starting to get more popular with what she’s bringing for Washington Spirit in NWSL and internationally with the USWNT [not, you’ll be surprised to learn, the LSP.]

Rodman is only 22, hence the inclusion of an iPhone, but her honors include an NWSL championship and Olympic gold medal. Also, who wouldn’t want a pink-haired soccer action figure?