Heads of government from around the world sent messages of congratulations to likely future Chancellor Friedrich Merz following the election results.

Despite Merz distancing himself from the US in a speech on Sunday night, President Donald Trump wrote “congratulations to all” who voted for conservatives on his Truth Social website.

“Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media site X: “We look forward to continuing our joint work with Germany to protect lives, bring real peace closer to Ukraine, and strengthen Europe.”

Merz has been hawkish towards Russia and has floated the idea of European peacekeeping troops to replace NATO forces in assisting Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also took to X to say: “Congrats to Friedrich Merz on today’s election victory in Germany…Looking forward to working with you in this crucial moment for our shared security.”

President Emmanuel Macron of France, Germany’s neighbor and key ally, called Merz on the phone to congratulate him.

“We are more determined than ever to do great things together for France and Germany and to work towards a strong and sovereign Europe,” he wrote on social media after the call.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X that he was “looking forward to working closely with your upcoming government to further strengthen the partnership between our two countries.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also extended his congratulations to both Merz and the CDU/CSU bloc, saying he was anticipating ” working with the new government to deepen our already strong relationship, enhance our joint security and deliver growth for both our countries.”

Others, including the leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland and Greece also congratulated Merz.