Russia says it is awaiting confirmation of mineral deal

02/26/2025February 26, 2025

The Kremlin is preparing for further high-level talks with the United States, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there was an understanding between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump would follow up on an earlier call with an in-person meeting.

“Contacts are being prepared at the expert level through the ministries of foreign affairs,” Peskov said, without providing any specific details on when a meeting could happen.

Meanwhile, President Trump has been pushing for an agreement on a minerals deal with Ukraine, to compensate the US for the billions of dollars of military aid it had provided since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Peskov acknowledged Russia was aware that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could travel to Washington on Friday to sign a deal.

“So far there are no official statements on this matter. We have only heard that Zelensky seemed to be going to Washington on Friday,” he added. “There will probably be attempts to make this visit somewhat substantive.”