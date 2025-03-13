Skip next section No reply from Moscow means it wants to keep fighting, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the lack of any concrete response to the ceasefire proposal from Moscow indicated a desire on the Kremlin’s part to keep going with its invasion of Ukraine.

“Regrettably, for more than a day already, the world has yet to hear a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals made. This once again demonstrates that Russia seeks to prolong the war and postpone peace for as long as possible,” he said in a statement on social media.

“We hope that US pressure will be sufficient to compel Russia to end the war,” he added.

Zelenskyy’s remarks come as a US negotiating team has reportedly arrived in Moscow to discuss the ceasefire proposal, which was agreed earlier this week by the US and Ukraine, with Russian officials.

