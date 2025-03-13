Skip next section Germany’s conservatives set to kick off coalition talks with SPD

03/13/2025March 13, 2025

Germany’s conservative conservative alliance of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), is set to begin coalition talks with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Following its victory in February’s parliamentary elections, the conservative bloc led by Friedrich Merz has agreed on a number of key points in exploratory talks with the SPD.

Now, 16 working groups, each consisting of 16 representatives of the CDU, CSU and SPD, will spend 10 days negotiating the details of a joint government program. Their work would then be handed over to a negotiating group that would include the leaders of each party.

A draft coalition agreement would then be submitted to the three parties for approval. The SPD has already said it wants to consult its members on a draft agreement. Merz, who is likely to be the next chancellor, has said he plans to have the new government in place by Easter in mid-April.