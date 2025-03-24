Skip next section Erdogan condemns protests over rival’s arrest as ‘movement of violence’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said protests over the jailing of Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, have turned into a “movement of violence.”

The detention and arrest of Imamoglu, who is Erdogan’s main political rival, has led to the largest street protests in Turkey in over a decade.

Erdogan accused the opposition CHP of provoking the protests. “Stop playing with the nation’s nerves,” he said.

“The main opposition is responsible for our injured police officers, the broken windows of our shopkeepers, and the damaged public property. They will be held accountable for all this, politically in parliament and legally by the judiciary.”

Despite a ban imposed on street gatherings in many cities, the anti-government demonstrations continued for a sixth consecutive night on Monday.