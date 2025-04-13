Skip next section Zelenksyy calls for ‘pressure’ on Russia to end its war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack and called for the international community to respond.

“According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people,” he said.

“Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging out this war. Without pressure on the aggressor, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs,” he wrote.

The ballistic missile strike hit streets, residential buildings, an educational facility and multiple vehicles just as people were heading to church for Palm Sunday before the Easter holiday, Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.