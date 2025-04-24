Skip next section Zelenskyy says will cut short South Africa trip

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will be canceling part of his schedule for a trip to South Africa in order to return to Kyiv in the aftermath of deadly Russian strikes on the capital

“I am cancelling part of the program for this visit and will return to Ukraine immediately after the meeting with the President of South Africa,” Zelenskyy wrote on the messaging app Telegram just hours after arriving in the country.

Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha would take over all meetings in South Africa to inform leaders there about the situation in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader’s now abbreviated visit to South Africa comes shortly after the country joined a UN resolution reaffirming the world body’s “commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity” against “the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.”

The move by South Africa runs counter to its previously ambiguous role on Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, which it initially refused to condemn.

The spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, said last month that Zelenskyy’s visit was a “continuation of our efforts to try to bring about a peaceful resolution.”

However, South Africa continues to cultivate its longstanding ties with Moscow, with Ramaphosa speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin as recently as Monday to “affirm the strong bilateral relations,” according to a statement from the South African government.