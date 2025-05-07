US Vice President JD Vance said at least some direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are needed to end the war. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to visit Ukraine soon. DW has more.
Source link
US Vice President JD Vance said at least some direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are needed to end the war. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to visit Ukraine soon. DW has more.
Source link
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co