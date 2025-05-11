Skip next section Putin proposes restarting direct talks with Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has suggested restarting direct talks with Ukraine.

In comments to reporters early on Sunday, Putin said that the talks should aim to achieve a durable peace and eliminate the root causes of the war.

“We offer the Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday [May 15] in Istanbul,” Putin said.

“Those who really want peace can’t be against [the proposal],” Putin said.

The Russian president added that he speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In his comments, Putin did not directly address a request by Ukraine and four of its main Western allies for a 30-day ceasefire without preconditions.

The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland threatened on Saturday to increase sanctions on Russia if it doesn’t accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.