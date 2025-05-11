05/11/2025May 11, 2025
Putin proposes restarting direct talks with Ukraine
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has suggested restarting direct talks with Ukraine.
In comments to reporters early on Sunday, Putin said that the talks should aim to achieve a durable peace and eliminate the root causes of the war.
“We offer the Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday [May 15] in Istanbul,” Putin said.
“Those who really want peace can’t be against [the proposal],” Putin said.
The Russian president added that he speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In his comments, Putin did not directly address a request by Ukraine and four of its main Western allies for a 30-day ceasefire without preconditions.
The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland threatened on Saturday to increase sanctions on Russia if it doesn’t accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
Russia’s self-declared ceasefire expires
The three-day ceasefire declared by Russia expired on Saturday at midnight.
Ukraine accused Russian forces of only pretending to observe the ceasefire, which was declared for celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
“The attacks on the front line continue,” President Volodymr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.
“And Russian assaults are ongoing,” he said. “They haven’t stopped using aerial bombs against our front line positions and border communities.”
Russian shelling in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region over the past day killed three residents and wounded four more, officials there said.
Another civilian died Saturday as a Russian drone struck the southern city of Kherson, according to the regional government.
The US embassy in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, warned on Friday of a “potentially significant” Russian air attack that may occur over the coming days. It didn’t give any further details.
Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia since it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.
Welcome to our coverage
Here is a summary of the lastest developments in the Ukraine war.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine. He said that the talks could take place in Turkey as early as next week and that he would talk to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Russia’s self-declared ceasefire ended on Saturday at midnight. Putin had declared the three-day ceasefire as Russia marked the 80th anniversary of its victory against Nazi Germany. But Ukraine accuses Russia of violating the ceasefire.
Meanwhile, Ukraine and its allies have pushed for 30-day ceasefire starting from Monday. Leaders from four major European countries threatened to increase sanctions on Russia if Putin doesn’t accept the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire.
