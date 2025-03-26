The space economy is booming, with thousands of satellites now in orbit. But as congestion increases, how can the space community ensure that space remains a sustainable and viable environment for business, exploration, and innovation?

Join us on Apr. 3 for an exclusive one-on-one conversation with Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the United Nations’ Office for Outer Space Affairs. With decades of experience shaping global space policy—including leadership roles at NorthStar Earth & Space and the Global Satellite Operators Association—she understands the challenges and solutions that may be necessary for managing space sustainability.

This session will explore critical topics such as active debris removal, on-orbit servicing, space traffic coordination, and data collection, as well as the policy roadblocks. What can governments do today? How can industry step up? And what international cooperation is needed to keep space open for business?

Jeff Foust

Senior Staff Writer

SpaceNews Aarti Holla-Maini

Director

United Nations Office

for Outer Space Affairs

