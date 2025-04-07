Israel said worried as Abraham Accords partner Sudan growing closer to Iran amid civil war

Israel is concerned that Abraham Accords partner Sudan is growing close to Iran, as it looks for assistance amid the civil war that has roiled the country since 2023, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan renewed diplomatic ties with Iran in July 2024, after they were severed in 2016. Since then, Kan reports, al-Burhan has received military assistance from Tehran as his forces battle the Rapid Support Forces.

The report asserted that al-Burhan turned to Iran after growing disappointed in Israel’s failure to come to his aid with military support as he had envisioned.

While al-Burhan wasn’t looking specifically for assistance from Tehran, a source close to the Sudanese ruler tells Kan that “Sudan is forced to cooperate with any party interested in supplying it with weapons.

“There is currently a great opportunity for anyone who wants to help Sudan, publicly and secretly,” the source says, adding that the North African country would have expected to receive such assistance from Israel, as it could have led to “a real breakthrough in relations.”

But when the help from Jerusalem never materialised, the source says Sudan “was left without assistance and turned to Iran, which seized the opportunity after Sudan’s friends abandoned it.”

“For the sake of Sudan’s interests, we would even make a deal with the devil,” the source adds.