After years of secret swatching and shade tweaking, Milk Makeup’s latest launch is finally here–and according to Sara Wren, Milk’s longtime director of artistry, it’s well worth the wait. “I’ve had this lab sample for three years, and every time I wore it, people would say, ‘Your skin looks amazing,’ or ‘Your makeup looks so good,’ and I’d have to just smile and keep quiet,” she laughs. “Now I can finally talk about it!”

Meet the HydroGrip 12-Hour Gel Tint, a hybrid complexion product infused with the gripping technology behind the brand’s cult-favourite primer, and packed with skin-loving ingredients like trileronic acid, niacinamide and squalane. The texture? “It feels like a gel moisturizer,” Wren explains. “There’s even a cooling effect. You can wear it sheer or build it up–and once it sets, it doesn’t move.”

As a makeup artist for over 20 years, Wren has high standards when it comes to performance and payoff. “Honestly, it feels like I did a sheet mask before putting on makeup,” she says. “You get that ‘model off-duty’ skin vibe–it’s juicy and comfortable.”

Wren played a key role in shaping the flexible 15-shade range, shade-matching over 250 models ahead of the launch. “We tested in real life, not in a vacuum,” she says. “That’s how we knew we got it right.”

Her best tip for applying it? “Don’t go straight from the tube to the face. Treat it like skincare. ‘Live your look,’ we say.”

Ahead, five more skin tints we think are worth the splurge–hurry now and snag them for less during Sephora’s spring savings event!

Packed with powerhouse ingredients like tiger grass, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this sheer-to-light formula hydrates and perfects for a ‘your skin but better’ glow.

Let the focus be on your skin and your skin only with this shimmering skin filter. Apply it to bare skin or mix with a foundation of choice for amplified radiance.

A skin tint that improves texture while minimizing pores and fine lines? Yes, please! Enjoy a natural finish that stays put, no matter the weather.

A skin tint with plumping and smoothing powers–we’re obsessed. It boosts moisture by up to 52 per cent for a dewy glow and sheer coverage for all-day comfort.

With a radiant, non-sticky finish, this formula blends like moisturizer and moves with your skin for a breathable look. And it’s available in 24 shades–thank you, Selena!

