Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has become the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to surpass 50 direct goal involvements this season following his goal and assist in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool at the Etihad before setting up Dominik Szoboszlai later in the first half, meaning he has now contributed to 51 goals for Arne Slot’s side in all competitions this term (30 goals, 21 assists).

That is just one of a number of records the Egypt international set against City as he helped Liverpool move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with just 11 games left to play.

Mohamed Salah has led Liverpool’s Premier League title charge this season. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Salah now has 41 goal contributions (25 goals, 16 assists) in the Premier League this season and is now only two away from tying the club record in a single season (Luis Suárez, 43 in 2013-14).

The 32-year-old is also rapidly climbing the list of players with the most goal contributions in a single Premier League season. Alan Shearer (1994-95) and Andy Cole (1993-94) jointly hold that record with 47 goal contributions in a single season for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United respectively. Erling Haaland (44 in 2022-23), Thierry Henry (44 in 2002-03), Suarez and Salah himself (42 in 2017-18) complete the list.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Salah is also now tied for the most away goals (16) and most away assists (11) in a Premier League season. Kevin Phillips (1999-00) and Harry Kane (2022-23) also scored 16 goals on the road in a single campaign, while Cesc Fábregas managed 11 away assists in the top flight in 2014-15.

Salah has now scored and assisted in 11 different Premier League games this season which is the most in the competition’s history and the most in a season by a player in one of Europe’s top five leagues since Lionel Messi in 2014-15 (11 for Barcelona).

With his 241st Liverpool goal against City, Salah has also moved up to joint-third with Gordon Hodgson in the club’s all-time scoring charts, behind only Roger Hunt and Ian Rush.