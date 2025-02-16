SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — Loic Meillard won gold in the men’s slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships Sunday.

The Swiss skier beat silver medalist Atle Lie McGrath of Norway by 0.26 seconds. Linus Strasser of Germany was 0.52 behind in third and took the bronze.

Olympic champion Clement Noel, who led after the first run, straddled a gate near the end of his second run and did not finish.

The race was the 11th and final event of the worlds.

Meillard earned his third medal after winning the team combined with Franjo von Allmen and placing third in the giant slalom. It was the eighth medal for the Swiss men’s team, which won four of the five men’s events.

It was also McGrath’s first medal at a major championship.

Defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who leads the World Cup season standings in the discipline, finished 13th.