



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A high-quality T-shirt can make you feel fancy on days when you’re dressed down. A far cry from the free shirts you get at an event, these shirts often fit better to the body and are made of a thicker cotton fabric.

We found a stylish T-shirt that’s currently at a great price. The Zeroed In Short-Sleeve Shirt is now available for $24 at Lululemon and can be worn while you work out or when you’re spending the night out with friends. Originally $48, you could buy two shirts for the price of one!

Zeroed In Short-Sleeve Shirt, $24 (was $48) at Lululemon

This soft T-shirt is made of 61% cotton, 32% polyester, and 7% Lycra elastane, giving it four-way stretch, along with sweat-wicking and quick-drying abilities. The added Lycra helps the shirt keep its shape, and the shirt is designed with more room in the chest and at the waist. An underarm gusset helps with great mobility, which is perfect for those who do repetitive reaching motions, like climbers and professional pantry raiders.

Related: Lululemon is selling a ‘super flattering’ $68 bodysuit for $29, and it’s ‘the best body suit you will own’

Shoppers say this thick T-shirt is “perfect for any occasion,” adding that it’s a “great staple.” Many reviewers note that they have repurchased this shirt since it’s not itchy and is great for working out or casual wear.

“Bought this for my rock climber boyfriend as a gift, because the regular shirts he wears have holes in them from being snagged,” one shopper writes. “He went all out wearing it a few times and said he loves the shirt for climbing. No snags/holes, not too hot or heavy while wearing it, good mobility.”

“These are some of the best shirts I’ve ever owned,” another reviewer adds. “The material is soft and stretchy but keeps its shape all day. The collar doesn’t lose its shape, and the collar band always looks sharp. I’m definitely rebuying these shirts!”

If you’re looking for an upgraded T-shirt at a value price, look no further. Shop the Zeroed In Short-Sleeve Shirt for $24 at Lululemon.