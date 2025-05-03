



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to patio furniture, you don’t necessarily have to sacrifice quality or style to get a good deal. Macy’s makes that abundantly clear with a number of its most beautiful patio sets that are currently on sale during its Friends and Family sale. One of them just about took our breath away and we think it may do the same for you.

The Gouun 7-Piece Rattan Patio Set is on sale for only $578 when you use the promo code FRIEND at checkout. That’s an impressive 64% off the regular price of $1,606. This deal has us feeling about as friendly towards Macy’s as we ever have.

Gouun 7-Piece Rattan Patio Set, $578 (was $1,606) at Macy’s

Many patio sets have a fixed design that you either like or you don’t. This set is different in that it has a modular design that lets you reconfigure it how and when you see fit. It includes six individual seats and a sizable coffee table. The seats can be pushed together to create a couch and love seats or combined to make up a giant U-shaped sectional.

Each piece is made from a rustproof stainless steel frame, wrapped in durable weatherproof PE rattan. The set is both attractive and durable, and the table includes a shatterproof tempered glass top for added protection. The billowy cushions all have removable machine-washable covers that slip on and off in a split second.

Related: Macy’s is selling a $999 sofa for just $431, and shoppers are ‘quite impressed’ with the look and feel

Macy’s customers fell in love with this patio furniture. One called it a “beautiful set,” and added that the “instructions were on point” when it came time to assemble it. There’s nothing more frustrating than being excited to enjoy your new backyard furniture, but assembly is a hassle. This set takes that frustration out of the equation.

The Gouun 7-Piece Rattan Patio Set will turn your patio into a space of peace and relaxation. You’ll feel even more relaxed when you remember that you got this set for an incredible 64% off. Just don’t fall asleep before the neighbors arrive for the backyard barbecue!