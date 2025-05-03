Travis Kelce Steps Out Solo in NYC

Travis Kelce turned heads in New York City on Thursday, but not only because of his photoshoot with a vintage car and stylish outfit. The Kansas City Chiefs sensation was seen alone during the photo shoot in Manhattan, reigniting the rumor about the current status of his relationship with world pop star Taylor Swift, who has stayed below the radar recently, as per Page Six.

Slouching casually against a shiny green Chevrolet Chevelle SS, Kelce, looked elegant in a white cable-knit sweater with green detailing, cream-coloured trousers, white sneakers, and sunglasses, as per the report. He topped it off with a big camouflage bag, but what was really striking was Swift’s absence.

Taylor Swift Laying Low

Fans quickly noticed that the “Cruel Summer” singer was nowhere on set, despite usually being a strong presence by Kelce’s side, according to Page Six. Since wrapping her Eras Tour and cheering him on at the 2025 Super Bowl in February, Swift has kept a notably low profile, as per the report.

Kelce Chilling With Friends

In the meantime, Kelce has been keeping busy. He and his brother Jason Kelce just went on a boys’ trip to Las Vegas with singer Justin Timberlake, where they played cards and participated in Timberlake’s early morning golf tournament, according to Page Six.

Spending Time Together Behind the Scenes

Even though Kelce was spotted in solo outings, insiders close to the couple have confirmed that all is still well between them, as per the report.

An Insider told Page Six last month, “They’re still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason,” adding, “There’s no trouble at all,” as quoted in the report.The insider had also mentioned, “This is such a nice escape for them to finally be able to stay out of the limelight for a bit before they eventually have to get out in the public eye again due to their careers,” quoted Page Six.

FAQs

Is Travis Kelce still dating Taylor Swift?

Yes, Page Six’s sources say the couple is still going strong despite not being seen together recently.

Where was Travis Kelce seen in NYC?

He was spotted doing a photo shoot in Manhattan with a vintage Chevrolet car.

