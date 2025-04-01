



Enjoying nature doesn’t have to end once the sun goes down. Some of the best outdoor activities happen at night, like sitting around a crackling fire pit, watching fireflies twinkle, and roasting s’mores. If you have the luxury of backyard amenities at your home, make these experiences even more pleasing with outdoor lights to brighten up your evenings.

Outdoor path lights don’t just improve your home’s facade, they also make it safer by lighting up dark areas people often traverse. For an option that will “add a touch of elegance,” you’ll want to check out the deal on the Maggift Outdoor Solar Path Lights at Macy’s. Normally, these highly rated solar-powered lights retail for $68, but right now they’re 50% off, for a total of just $34.

Maggift Outdoor Solar Path Lights, $34 (was $68) at Walmart

The attractive outdoor lights come in a pack of 12, making them perfectly suited to line even the longest sidewalks. Each of the lights is 13.4 inches long with a round fixture on top that has a 3.3-inch diameter. Installation and setup are easy, you simply put a few pieces together and use the stake-shaped end to stab the light directly into the dirt.

One shopper said, “Our plain yard now has personality. The warm glow highlights our shrubs, and installation took minutes with no tools.”

It’s not just the streamlined construction that is thoughtful, the lights also use a modern design and warm white hue to bring a beautiful look to your home’s exterior. When glowing at night, you’ll see a gorgeous sunburst pattern emanate from the light.

Multiple reviewers mentioned the impressive appearance, with one shopper saying the lights “give my yard such a professional, polished look.” Another reviewer said, “These lights add a touch of elegance without being too flashy.”

You’ll never need to fuss with these solar lights once you’ve set them up. Built-in sensors allow the lights to automatically turn on and off depending on the sun’s location. They’ll remain powered as long as they get adequate sunlight each day. They also have an IP44 waterproof rating, which means they’ll withstand the elements, whether rain, sleet, or snow. One shopper said, “I didn’t expect them to be this durable and stylish. I’m so impressed!”

Even if you don’t have an expansive yard, these decorative lights will still make an impact. One reviewer wrote, “My tiny patio looks incredible now. These lights are a game changer.”

Make your lawn welcoming to your guests in the dusky evenings with the $34 Maggift Outdoor Solar Path Lights deal. The sale won’t last long, so be sure to add them to your cart now to cash in on the savings.