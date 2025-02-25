



The engagement with the blood clot for volume reduction and revascularization of blood flow is achieved through three methods: mechanical fragmentation using an untethered magnetic robot (UMR), chemical lysis employing fibrinolytics, and a hybrid approach that combines both fragmentation and chemical lysis to mitigate the risk of peripheral emboli or hemolysis. Credit: Applied Physics Reviews (2025). DOI: 10.1063/5.0233677

Researchers at the TechMed Center of the University of Twente and Radboud University Medical Center have removed blood clots with wireless magnetic robots. This innovation promises to transform treatment for life-threatening vascular conditions like thrombosis. Cardiovascular diseases such as thrombosis are a major global health challenge. Each year worldwide, 1 in 4 people die from conditions caused by blood clots. A blood clot blocks a blood vessel, preventing the blood from delivering oxygen to certain areas of the body. Minimally invasive Traditional treatments struggle with clots in hard-to-reach areas. But magnetic microrobots bring hope to patients with otherwise inoperable clots. The screw-shaped robots can navigate through intricate vascular networks since they are operated wirelessly. In a new study, researchers Islam Khalil (University of Twente) and Michiel Warlé (Radboudumc), showcase the potential of these microrobots for precise and minimally invasive clot removal. In their experiments, the microrobots removed enough material of a blood clot inside an iliac artery to resume blood flow. The iliac artery, obtained from sheep, was chosen due to its straight and accessible structure. Their article, titled “Wireless mechanical and hybrid thrombus fragmentation of ex vivo endovascular thrombosis model in the iliac artery,” is published in the journal Applied Physics Reviews. Three methods The research highlights three methods for removing blood clots: mechanical fragmentation, chemical dissolution, and a combination of both. The combined approach is the most consistent and safest, as it breaks up clots and dissolves the fragments. “By completely dissolving them, we remove the possibility of them traveling downstream and causing a new blood clot,” explains Warlé. With X-ray guidance, the tiny robot accurately targets clots in complex blood vessels. “The cross-Atlantic collaboration was incredibly rewarding for my team. These robots are designed to swim and perform surgeries deep inside the body, but researchers have been limited to using clear models and video cameras, or ultrasonic probes with limited range,” says Aaron Becker, researcher at the University of Houston. “Real-time X-ray guidance of these tiny robots is an essential leap forward in this area. We’ve long imagined what it looks like, but now we have 3D reconstructions of blood clots as the robot dissolves them.” The robots are 3D-printed and shaped like tiny screws, each containing a small permanent magnet. “This tiny magnet, just one millimeter long and one millimeter in diameter, is positioned to rotate the ‘screw’ in both directions,” explains Khalil. “This allows the robot to swim against the flow and then turn around to swim back.” The screw-like design allows them to drill through blood clots effectively. In addition to breaking up blood clots and restoring blood flow in arteries, the technology has the potential for other targeted treatments. “The robots can deliver drugs directly to specific areas in the body where they are needed most,” explains Khalil. “This approach minimizes side effects in the rest of the body.” More information:

