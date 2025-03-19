PETALING JAYA – While express bus owners say they will abide by rules under the Road Transport Act, the lorry drivers’ associations want the authorities to consider the reality on the ground before enforcing the ban on heavy vehicles travelling on the right lanes of highways.

The mixed views of the commercial vehicles’ groups come after the Transport Ministry reminded the drivers concerned that they will not be allowed to drive on the right lanes of highways.

In a news report on March 18, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Jana Santhiran Muniayan pointed out that the prohibition was gazetted in 2015 but has yet to be enforced.

“Under this regulation, lorries and buses must remain in the left lane and cannot be driven at high speeds. If they wish to overtake other vehicles, they are allowed to move into the second lane before returning to the left.

“However, they are strictly prohibited from using the third lane at any time.

“We will resubmit this matter to the minister to ensure its enforcement for heavy vehicles on highways,” he said in an interview.

Pan-Malaysian Bus Operators Association president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali said the act clearly spells out the use of right lanes and speed limits.

“The right lane should only be used when overtaking. Buses and lorries are heavy vehicles and slow-moving. There is already a speed limit imposed on heavy vehicles. It is the right decision and we support it,” he said.

“The enforcement by the authorities is important in holding the driver solely responsible,” said Mr Mohamad Ashfar, adding that he hopes the authorities will not clamp down on the entire fleet based on one errant driver.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Lorry Operators Association secretary-general Alvin Choong said banning heavy vehicles altogether from right lanes would disrupt the smooth flow of why they use the highways in the first place.

“The move is not that practical. Not all highways have more than two lanes and restricting them from using the right lanes would only cause traffic jams and endanger other road users.

“Since there are many slow-moving vehicles travelling in the left lanes too, how would the authorities implement the law banning commercial vehicles travelling on the right lane, given that this would cause massive congestion?

“The high number of commercial vehicles plying highways is to ensure smooth delivery of goods and daily necessities.

“Please do not discard the contributions of commercial vehicles in our daily lives. Do not make us the scapegoat for poor planning on the highways,” said Mr Choong.

Negeri Sembilan Lorry Operators’ Association treasurer Alvin Loke noted that there are already stretches along highways which do not allow overtaking as well as confining heavy vehicles to the left lanes.

“We are hounded by the authorities waiting to pounce on us when we overtake. Enforcing this will increase the possibility of corruption for those needing to overtake,” he said.

The ministry’s proposal to enforce the ban is one of five measures to be implemented to tighten regulations on commercial vehicles.

The move comes in the wake of the recent spate of fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles on the expressways. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

