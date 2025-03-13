A 37-year-old man visiting the Red Lodge Mountain ski resort in Montana has reportedly died after he fell from a chairlift.

NBC Montana reported that Jeffrey Zinne was riding alone in a three-person chair on Monday when he fell from an unspecified height. Zinne, of Billings, was taken to a local hospital and died Tuesday night, according to the news station.

The resort put out a brief statement saying its “thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his friends and family, and all guests and employees impacted by this incident.” The resort and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Triple Chair lift had an undisclosed mechanical problem at the time of the accident, NBC Montana reported. It was shut down, and ski patrol had to use ropes to lower more than 100 people to the ground, according to the news station.

“We place a top priority on the safety of all of our lifts and lift operations, and perform daily, weekly, monthly, and annual safety measures to better ensure the safe operation of our lifts,” the resort said.

The Triple Chair will reopen when the resort deems it safe to do so.