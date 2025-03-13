



by The Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture

A student eating cowpea and matumbo in Kenya. Credit: Alliance of Bioversity and CIAT / A.Manjella

For residents of Kibera, one of Nairobi’s largest informal settlements, access to nutritious food is often scarce. School meals are a lifeline for many families. But the case study of one small school is proving that—with the right ingredients—school meal programs can become even more beneficial. Research published in Sustainability found that incorporating locally available, nutrient-rich crops into school meal programs can significantly improve nutrition for children while cutting costs. Changing the menu In this case study, researchers examined the meal program offered at Volunteers Foundation Academy, where students typically receive a daily lunch of ugali (maize porridge) with a side of sukuma wiki (kale) or beans. While filling, these meals often lack essential nutrients. Using the World Food Program’s School Meal Planner (SMP) PLUS software, researchers identified five neglected and underutilized species (NUS)—African nightshade, spider plant, Bambara groundnut, hyacinth bean, and slender leaf. These climate-resilient crops are rich in vitamins, protein, and minerals, but rarely found on people’s plates. By incorporating these NUS, the new menus met 30% of children’s daily nutritional needs while reducing meal costs by up to 67%. Policy support needed to nourish urban populations “By tapping into local biodiversity, we can create cost-effective, nutritious meals that benefit both students and smallholder farmers, all while promoting sustainable food systems,” say the researchers, who come from the University of Florence and Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT. The study calls for greater policy support to integrate local food procurement into school meal programs, ensuring long-term sustainability and economic benefits for local farmers. With nearly 80% of Kenyans unable to afford a healthy diet, investing in nutritious, locally-sourced school meals could transform school feeding programs into a game-changer that can nourish future generations. More information:

