In recent years, some Canadian politicians have been using more and more aggressive Trump-style populist rhetoric. We’ve seen an increase in divisive language and misinformation that puts marginalizing political opponents ahead of what really matters: national unity, climate action, and protecting the well-being of Canadians.

The attacks on public services, climate action rollbacks and a drastic economic downturn, all of which happened in only the first two months of Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. president, should be a wake-up call for Canadians. If we don’t stand up for our values, we could be heading down the same dangerous road.

Donald Trump’s actions since his inauguration shows how reckless and damaging this style of leadership can be. In the last two months, Donald Trump has rolled back key climate policies in the US, installed an oligarch (Elon Musk) to destroy public services and cause massive layoffs in the public sector, undermined international alliances and initiated a trade war with Canada (and other countries) that will lead to rising prices and economic uncertainty.

On top of that, Donald Trump and his administration have made a point to dismiss Canada’s independence by referring to Canada as the “51st state”.

Canadians must look at what is happening south of our border as a warning and protect Canada from Trump-style politics. The only way to do that is by doubling down on what makes Canada strong and free:

Standing up for Unity: Some Canadian politicians are trying to divide us – through fear, anger or misinformation – and they need to be called out. Canadians deserve a future government that will bring Canadians together rather than tearing us apart.

Go All-in on Climate Action: Trump and his administration have doubled down on producing more fossil fuels and rolled back climate protections. Canadians must be wary of any politicians that want to follow suit. The world is moving away from fossil fuels and Canada must invest in renewable energy, the electrification of our homes and transportation, and implement climate policies that protect the people, the planet and our economy.

Defend Our Social Safety Nets: Universal healthcare, worker protections and public education aren’t just policies – they’re core to Canadian identity. Canadians must be wary of any politicians that scapegoat the most vulnerable in our society. A strong social safety net protects everyone and keeps our country fair and prosperous.

Stopping the Spread of Disinformation: Trump-style politics thrive on spreading disinformation through social media, which is currently completely unregulated. Canadians have a right to know the truth. Any future government must ensure that social media is regulated to follow the same standards of truthfulness as traditional media, while protecting public news broadcasters, like the CBC, as a shared resource for information.

A key part of Canadian identity is that we look out for each other. We recognize that protecting our land and climate isn’t just an environmental issue – it’s also about protecting our economy and safeguarding our way of life.

If we let Trump-style politics take hold, we risk losing these values. Slashing social programs, gutting environmental policies, and pitting communities against each other isn’t just bad policy – it’s an attack on what it means to be Canadian.

It is time for Canadians to stand up for Canada and push Trump-style politics out of our country. All we have to do is peek south of the border to see what is in store for us if we don’t. This type of leadership will lead to chaos, division and policies that puts the wealthy and powerful ahead of everyone else.

Canadians have a choice. We can let fear and division rule us or we can double down on what it means to be Canadian – unity, climate action and protecting the social safety nets that make us who we are. Consider that in the upcoming federal election and ensure that you, your family and your friends are voting for what it means to be Canadian.