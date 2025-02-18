Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his side has just a 1% chance of progress to the Champions League last 16 against Real Madrid on Wednesday, but the English champions’ new recruits could offer a lifeline.

City blew a late 2-1 lead in the first leg of the playoff tie last week at home to lose 3-2 to the holders.

That collapse was part of a wider trend this season as Guardiola’s aging squad has struggled to last the pace, particularly when the intensity is turned up on Champions League nights.