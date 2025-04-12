Meta Platforms (META) is preparing for the start of a courtroom antitrust battle Monday with the US government in a case that could force Mark Zuckerberg to break up his $1.3 trillion empire and sell one of its crown jewels: Instagram.

If Zuckerberg is not able to convince President Trump to settle before the trial begins in a Washington, D.C., court before US judge James Boasberg, Meta will become the second Silicon Valley giant in two years to face off against the government’s antitrust watchdogs.

The first was Alphabet’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL), which battled the Justice Department in court during parts of 2023 and 2024. Federal judge Amit Mehta ruled last August that Google illegally monopolized online markets for “general search” and “general search text.”

Judge James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the Federal District Court in DC. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images) · The Washington Post via Getty Images

The final decision on what happens to Google’s $2 trillion empire will be determined this year in a separate “remedies” phase of the search trial. Trump’s DOJ has stuck to a Biden-era request to break up Google, calling for divestment of its Chrome browser, while standing down on a push for the tech giant to sell off its AI investments.

There could be more clashes to come. Federal prosecutors are still working up antitrust cases in pre-trial phases against Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT).

The DOJ has also alleged Google illegally monopolized the online advertising technology market in a separate antitrust trial still awaiting a judge’s decision.

The government’s case against Meta centers on the Federal Trade Commission’s claims that its leading social media platform, Facebook, used monopoly power to buy up, rather than compete with, smaller rival social media companies.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion. Both mergers were given a green light by the FTC, following reviews.

“[It] is better to buy than compete,” Zuckerberg allegedly wrote in an internal company email in 2008, according to the government’s case.

One key part of the FTC’s argument is that Facebook purchased Instagram in 2012 because it “lacked the business talent” to maintain its market dominance through innovation as smartphones drew consumers toward mobile internet.

In another 2012 acquisition, according to the government, Facebook bought then-shuttered Google social app “Glancee” allegedly to foreclose on the search giant’s social networking ambitions.

Mark Zuckerberg at the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20. Photo: Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS · via REUTERS / Reuters

Facebook also bought the controversial market intelligence service Onavo in 2013. That, according to the FTC, helped Facebook identify increasingly popular mobile apps, including WhatsApp and a polling app called “tbh.”