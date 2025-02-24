The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was pressing France over security measures following an explosion at a Russian consulate building in Marseille which Moscow said appeared to be an act of terrorism.

The incident took place in the southern French port city on the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

A French security source told Reuters that two projectiles were thrown at the perimeter wall of Russia’s consulate, one of which exploded,

It was not immediately clear if the projectiles cleared the wall. French broadcaster BFM TV said the projectiles were Molotov cocktails and that they landed in the consulate’s garden.

“The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille have all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack,” state news agency TASS quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

“We demand exhaustive and prompt measures to investigate, as well as steps to strengthen the security of Russian foreign missions.”

There were no casualties, and all staff and the Russian consul were unharmed, the source added.