Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano said he is optimistic Lionel Messi could make the roster for the match against Charlotte FC on Sunday night at Chase Stadium, though added he was unwilling to take unnecessary risks with the star player at this stage of the season.

“Leo is much better. We are optimistic that if everything goes well, there is a chance that he will be on the roster. We will see, but we still need to train. Obviously, I never guarantee anything when there is still training to be done,” Mascherano said on Saturday.

Messi missed out on two consecutive Inter Miami matches, watching from the sidelines as the team triumphed 4-1 over the Houston Dynamo on March 2 and 2-0 over Cavalier FC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 tie on March 6.

Mascherano chose to rest the Argentina captain after he experienced fatigue from playing three matches over the course of seven days as a precaution against potential injury.

But Messi has since participated in a “great part” of the training ahead of Sunday’s game. Media observed the first 15 minutes of Saturday’s session, where Messi warmed up and played alongside his teammates.

Lionel Messi watched on as his team won their Concacaf Champions Cup first leg against Cavalier SC. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

“I’m the first one that wants Leo to play, because I know that if Leo plays we’re stronger. I’m not going to be shooting myself in the foot, it’s crazy,” Mascherano said. “Now, there are situations that need to be addressed day by day, and I have to be sure that the player feels, not only in Leo’s case, but any player feels 100%, otherwise I will not take unnecessary risk.”

Inter Miami is undefeated in the 2025 campaign, boasting a record of four victories and one draw across all tournaments. The team managed two victories without Messi, something Mascherano was keen to celebrate.

“It’s clear that for all the players, for the staff, for the club, it’s important to understand that when Leo is not there, we all have to take a step forward because we have a very big loss,” he said.

“And that’s how it is, we all have to take a step forward. Now, clearly, you give me a choice. I want to have him in all the matches because obviously we are much stronger with him.”

Inter Miami will host Charlotte at Chase Stadium before traveling to Jamaica to finish the two-legged round-of-16 series against Cavalier on Thursday, March 13.