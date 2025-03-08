Palestine Action activists targeted US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on Saturday, spraying “GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE” in huge white letters across the lawn and digging up the golf course’s holes.

The activists also splattered the luxury resort’s clubhouse with blood red paint.

“Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach,” the group said in a post on X, referring to Trump’s proposal that the US “take over Gaza” and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.