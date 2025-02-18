Image: Supplied

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, alongside TotalEnergies and EPointZero, has signed a framework for action (FFA) agreement aimed at advancing clean energy access in emerging markets and developing economies in Africa and Asia.

The agreement was made during the 3rd plenary meeting of the UAE-France High-Level Business Council in Paris on February 16, following the visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France.

This agreement underscores the strengthening of ties between the UAE and France, reaffirmed during a meeting between Sheikh Mohamed and French President Emmanuel Macron. They discussed expanding collaboration in key sectors such as climate action, energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology.

Highlights of Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero FFA

The FFA focuses on providing reliable and sustainable electricity to local communities in Africa, contributing to the continent’s long-term energy systems transformation, and jointly developing new clean energy opportunities in Southeast Asia.

TotalEnergies and EPointZero will also explore partnership opportunities in India, with a focus on solar, wind, and energy storage, to further contribute to the country’s decarbonisation efforts.

In commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “Enabled by the strength of the UAE-France bilateral relationship, Masdar is proud to be working with TotalEnergies to help deliver clean energy access across Southeast Asia and Africa. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to empowering local communities, driving socio-economic growth and sustainable progress, and advancing the global energy transformation.”

He added that the signing of the UAE-France Framework for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence last week further reinforces the collective efforts to leverage cutting-edge technologies for energy access and sustainable growth.

Stéphane Michel, president for Gas Renewable and Power at TotalEnergies, noted: “By supporting the development of the country’s oil and gas reserves, TotalEnergies has been a key partner of Abu Dhabi for more than 80 years. We are now delighted to extend our partnership with Abu Dhabi to the development of renewable energies in emerging markets in Asia and Africa.

“Combining the strengths, expertise, and reach of Masdar, EPointZero, and TotalEnergies will certainly enable each partner to accelerate their growth and improve the quality of their investment in these fast-developing markets, where renewable energies are key to those countries’ energy transition.”

Mariam Almheiri, group CEO of 2PointZero, emphasised the significance of the partnership, stating: “This partnership deepens UAE-France ties and advances our shared commitment to advancing the global energy transition. By combining the expertise of Masdar, TotalEnergies, and EPointZero, we are expanding clean energy access in emerging markets, accelerating decarbonisation, and driving economic growth.

“Our collaboration across India, Africa, and Asia will scale up renewables and energy storage, ensuring reliable, sustainable power for millions. Together, we are building a cleaner, more resilient world.”

The framework brings together Masdar, TotalEnergies, and EPointZero under the UAE-France High-Level Business Council to expand capabilities and increase clean energy access in emerging markets and developing economies in Africa and Asia.

Strategic importance of the UAE-France partnership

The UAE-France High-Level Business Council, launched in July 2022, aims to promote economic exchanges and foster collaboration on private cross-investment projects. The council plays a key role in identifying and implementing initiatives to support sustainable energy transitions.

Since its establishment, the council has served as a vital platform for driving innovation and reinforcing the UAE-France strategic commitment to a low-carbon, sustainable future.

Both countries have also maintained a comprehensive strategic energy partnership since 2022, further underscoring their dedication to advancing clean energy and decarbonisation goals globally.