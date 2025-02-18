Crombie appeals directly to NDP voters, again
Just as she did in her closing statement during the debate, Crombie again appealed to NDP supporters to cast their vote with her during a post-debate scrum.
“If you want to change the health-care system, and you want a family doctor, we have to change the government. So at this time, I’m appealing to all NDP supporters, if you voted NDP before, I want you to vote Liberal. That way we can vote together, we can change the government,” she said.
Crombie added that she’s confident she’ll win in Mississauga East-Cooksville, and that the Liberals will regain official party status by capturing 12 or more seats at Queen’s Park.
She also used her time in front of reporters to echo a sharp critique she made of Ford during the debate: that he’s out of touch with everyday Ontarians.
“Unfortunately Doug, you don’t get the plight of real people because you were raised privileged, with a silver spoon in your mouth. You didn’t have to work for anything. You had a company handed to you, Doug, so you don’t understand how expensive things are today,” she said.