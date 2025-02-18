Just as she did in her closing statement during the debate, Crombie again appealed to NDP supporters to cast their vote with her during a post-debate scrum.

“If you want to change the health-care system, and you want a family doctor, we have to change the government. So at this time, I’m appealing to all NDP supporters, if you voted NDP before, I want you to vote Liberal. That way we can vote together, we can change the government,” she said.

Crombie added that she’s confident she’ll win in Mississauga East-Cooksville, and that the Liberals will regain official party status by capturing 12 or more seats at Queen’s Park.

She also used her time in front of reporters to echo a sharp critique she made of Ford during the debate: that he’s out of touch with everyday Ontarians.

“Unfortunately Doug, you don’t get the plight of real people because you were raised privileged, with a silver spoon in your mouth. You didn’t have to work for anything. You had a company handed to you, Doug, so you don’t understand how expensive things are today,” she said.