Meetings have taken place between leaders of Hamas and US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler, a senior Hamas official has told Reuters.

“Several meetings have already taken place in Doha, focusing on releasing one of the dual-nationality prisoners. We have dealt positively and flexibly, in a way that serves the interests of the Palestinian people,” Taher Al-Nono, a political advisor to Hamas’ leadership, said.

He said the two sides had discussed how to implement the phased agreement aimed at ending the war.

“We informed the American delegation that we don’t oppose the release of the prisoner within the framework of these talks,” Nono told Reuters.

The Trump administration said earlier this week that Washington was engaging in direct talks with Hamas on the Gaza ceasefire.

The US had refused direct contact with Hamas since proscribing it as a “terrorist” organisation in 1997.