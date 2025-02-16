Businesses in Hong Kong must catch up with their counterparts across the border as locals’ needs are not being met in the city, nightlife tycoon Allan Zeman has said following the busy opening of a mainland Chinese karaoke chain in Lan Kwai Fong.

His comments were prompted by the official launch of Beijing-based karaoke chain Mei KTV’s first flagship branch outside the mainland on Friday, with the company setting up shop on the fourth floor of California Tower in Central earlier this month.

According to InvestHK, the company started out in 2017 and has nearly 800 branches on the mainland, covering about 100 cities.

“It’s amazing – if you go through all the rooms and all that … you will see the technology from [the mainland] is so far ahead of Hong Kong,” said Zeman, founder and chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group.

“The lighting, the television screens, music, the sound … you know, China is really amazing – they’ve taken it to the next level.”