Gibson Slams Newsom’s Handling of Wildfires and Crime
At a Newsom recall event, Gibson criticized the governor and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for “gross mismanagement” of crises like wildfires, rising crime, and homelessness. The actor, who lost his home in the 2022 Palisades Fire, highlighted California’s high taxes and lack of accountability. He accused leaders of negligence, citing insufficient wildfire preparedness and insurance companies dropping coverage for residents. Gibson also lamented the decline of Hollywood’s film industry, once a cornerstone of the state’s economy, now diminished by outsourcing and regulatory challenges.
Recall Efforts Gain Momentum Amid Voter Frustrations
The poll reflects growing discontent with Newsom’s policies, echoing the 2021 recall attempt. While Gibson leads Republican preferences, his focus remains on advocacy rather than candidacy. Recall organizers cite ongoing issues: destructive wildfires, unaffordable housing, and strained public resources. California’s insurance crisis has worsened as providers withdraw from high-risk areas, leaving homeowners vulnerable. Meanwhile, the film industry’s exodus to states like Georgia and Texas underscores economic concerns.
FAQs:
Why isn’t Mel Gibson running for Governor?
A source close to Gibson stated he is flattered by the poll but has no political ambitions.
What issues did Gibson highlight at the recall event?
He criticized wildfire mismanagement, rising crime, homelessness, and the decline of California’s film industry.
