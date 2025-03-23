The 2025 men’s NCAA tournament began with 68 teams looking to raise a banner and write their name into college basketball history. The Auburn Tigers, the overall No. 1 seed in the South, are looking to avenge their SEC tournament loss and claim the title as the best team in the country.

The SEC made a big statement in sending 14 teams to the Big Dance but faces stark competition from a formidable Houston team and the return of a healthy Cooper Flagg to the Duke Blue Devils.

Here are the lines, spreads and totals from Sunday’s second-round matchups.

Odds are accurate as of publication time. All times Eastern. For the latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

Sunday – Round 2

(8) UConn Huskies

(1) Florida Gators -9.5

Men’s Basketball Championship – West Region, 12:10 p.m. Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Uconn: 23-10, 14-6 in Big East play

Florida: 29-4, 14-4 in SEC play

Odds by ESPN BET

Moneyline: Florida (-600), Uconn (+400) Total: 150.5

BPI Projection: Florida by 3.8, straight up: 64.7%

(9) Baylor Bears

(1) Duke Blue Devils -12.5

Men’s Basketball Championship – East Region, 2:40 p.m. Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

Baylor: 19-14, 10-10 in Big 12 play

Duke: 31-3, 19-1 in ACC play

Odds by ESPN BET

Moneyline: Duke (-1200), Baylor (+700) Total: 144.5

BPI Projection: Duke by 9.4, straight up: 81.8%

(6) Illinois Fighting Illini -2.5

(3) Kentucky Wildcats

Men’s Basketball Championship – Midwest Region, 5:15 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Illinois: 21-12, 12-8 in Big Ten play

Kentucky: 22-11, 10-8 in SEC play

Odds by ESPN BET

Moneyline: Illinois (-135), Kentucky (+115) Total: 169.5

BPI Projection: Kentucky by 0.7, straight up: 52.6%

(7) Saint Mary’s Gaels

(2) Alabama Crimson Tide -5.5

Men’s Basketball Championship – East Region, 6:10 p.m. Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Saint Mary’s: 28-5, 17-1 in WCC play

Alabama: 25-8, 13-5 in SEC play

Odds by ESPN BET

Moneyline: Alabama (-240), Saint Mary’s (+200) Total: 149.5

BPI Projection: Alabama by 5.2, straight up: 69.7%

(12) Colorado State Rams

(4) Maryland Terrapins -7.5

Men’s Basketball Championship – West Region, 7:10 p.m. Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Colorado State: 25-9, 16-4 in MW play

Maryland: 25-8, 14-6 in Big Ten play

Odds by ESPN BET

Moneyline: Maryland (-380), Colorado State (+290) Total: 143.5

BPI Projection: Maryland by 7, straight up: 75.3%

(6) Ole Miss Rebels

(3) Iowa State Cyclones -5.5

Men’s Basketball Championship – South Region, 7:45 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Ole Miss: 22-11, 10-8 in SEC play

Iowa State: 24-9, 13-7 in Big 12 play

Odds by ESPN BET

Moneyline: Iowa State (-230), Ole Miss (+195) Total: 145.5

BPI Projection: Iowa State by 5.5, straight up: 70.7%

(10) New Mexico Lobos

(2) Michigan State Spartans -7.5

Men’s Basketball Championship – South Region, 8:40 p.m. Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

New Mexico: 26-7, 17-3 in MW play

Michigan State: 27-6, 17-3 in Big Ten play

Odds by ESPN BET

Moneyline: Michigan State (-320), New Mexico (+260) Total: 148.5

BPI Projection: Michigan State by 6.8, straight up: 74.7%

(5) Oregon Ducks

(4) Arizona Wildcats -3.5

Men’s Basketball Championship – East Region, 9:40 p.m. Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Oregon: 24-9, 12-8 in Big Ten play

Arizona: 22-12, 14-6 in Big 12 play

Odds by ESPN BET

Moneyline: Arizona (-170), Oregon (+145) Total: 152.5

BPI Projection: Arizona by 4.9, straight up: 68.7%