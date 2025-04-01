Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with First Ladies of Africa who are also their Ambassadors, Ministries of Health, Education, Communication&Gender, mark ‘International Women’s Day 2025’, through their impactful development programs, continuing their 13-year legacy of empowering women and girls.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of the Most Influential African Women for Six Consecutive Years (2019 – 2024) expressed, “Happy International Women’s Day to all the remarkable women and girls around the world!

Empowering girls and women is at the core of all our initiatives and programs at Merck Foundation. I recognize the immense potential of women to thrive, succeed and excel in any domain they choose, yet they often lack the conducive environment to fully realize their capabilities, especially in underserved communities.

Therefore, together with our Ambassadors, The First Ladies of Africa, we mark International Women’s Day every day since the last 13 years through our development programs and initiatives such as ‘More Than a Mother’, ‘Merck Foundation Capacity Advancement’, ‘Educating Linda’, and ‘STEM Program’.”

“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile and childless women through access to information, education and change of mindset.

“I am thrilled to share that out of the 2,230 scholarships awarded across 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties, 1046 scholarships, that is nearly 50% have been granted to female medical graduates, empowering them to become future healthcare experts and leaders.

I am especially proud that we have awarded over 680 scholarships to young doctors, dedicated to advancing women’s health by strengthening reproductive, sexual health, and fertility care capacity.”

Merck Foundation CEO strongly believes that Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment.

“I am happy to share that through our “Educating Linda” Program, together with my dear sisters, our Ambassadors, we are contributing to the future of over 700 girls by providing scholarships to continue their education and also providing essential school items for thousands of schoolgirls in many African countries such as Botswana, Burundi, Malawi, The Gambia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Namibia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cabo Verde and more.

Moreover, we have benefitted thousands of girls through our awareness campaign through many initiates like the release of inspiring songs, children’s storybooks, animation films, TV Program and awards for best media, song, film&fashion designs, all aimed at promoting girl education today for women’s empowerment tomorrow”, emphasized Senator Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation also actively empowers women in Science and Technology through its STEM Program and the annual Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (MARS) Awards that recognize and celebrate the Best African Women Researchers and Best Young African Researchers, fostering research excellence.

“Our goal is to empower women and young African researchers, enhance their research capacity, and promote their contributions to STEM,” emphasized Dr. Kelej.

