Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday took the stand during the first day of a trial he hoped to avoid, as the tech giant faces off against President Trump’s antitrust cops in a case that threatens the $1.3 trillion empire Zuckerberg built.

The Federal Trade Commission alleges that Meta’s leading social media platform, Facebook, became a monopoly in the market for “personal social networking” in part by buying up potential rival social media startups such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

Buying smaller rival social media companies, the FTC claims, was part of a “buy-or-bury strategy” to block fair competition. The FTC will likely ask the judge overseeing the case to force Meta to sell Instagram and WhatsApp if it wins.

Meta has argued that the FTC misidentified the market in which Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp compete because it left out TikTok, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. Its lawyers have also noted that FTC approved the Instagram and WhatsApp purchases more than a decade ago.

Zuckerberg in court Monday didn’t agree with how the government defined the personal social networking market that it alleges Meta dominates, arguing it is more expansive than just a friends-and-family connection point.

He said that linking friends and family is “one of the core things” the company does, according to a report of the trial proceedings from The New York Times, but Meta is also involved in “the general idea of entertainment and learning about the world and discovering what’s going on.”

A FTC lawyer confronted Zuckerberg with some old posts and emails written before the acquisition of Instagram.

One cited in court was from 2011, where the CEO told other executives that that “mobile photos … will increasingly be the future of photos” and that Instagram had become “a large and viable competitor” in that realm, according to a report of the trial proceedings from CNN.

The courtroom in Washington, D.C. was clearly not a place Zuckerberg hoped he would be Monday. Zuckerberg reportedly lobbied President Trump to settle the case before the trial began.

The FTC’s early strategy is to question Zuckerberg about internal emails that he and other Facebook executives sent more than a decade ago.

“[It] is better to buy than compete,” Zuckerberg allegedly wrote in another internal company email in 2008, according to the government’s case.

That message and some of the others cited Monday proceeded Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion.