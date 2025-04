The playing XIs are out for the much-anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, and both teams have rung in a few changes as they look to fine-tune their campaigns in IPL 2025.

Mumbai have retained their core unit that delivered back-to-back wins, but with spinner Karn Sharma sidelined due to injury, a shuffle in the bowling department was expected.

Rohit Sharma, whose form remains a concern, continues to open alongside Ryan Rickelton, while Hardik Pandya leads the side that looks to keep momentum on its side.

Chennai, still trying to find consistency, have gone with a familiar combination that includes spin trio Noor Ahmad, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Noor, who picked three wickets against MI earlier in the season, will be crucial again. MS Dhoni leads a unit that is banking on its bowlers while hoping the top order finally clicks.

IPL 2025 MI vs CSK Playing 11



MI Playing XIs Probable: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Sub: Vignesh Puthur

CSK Probable XII: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Online Streaming

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST) Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai TV Broadcast: Star Sports, Sports18 Network

Star Sports, Sports18 Network Live Streaming: JioCinema and Hotstar app/website

MI vs CSK Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre