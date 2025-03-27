A 21-year-old man faces charges in a $1.2 million Corvette heist after law enforcement recovered eight luxury vehicles stolen from a Kentucky plant.

Deantae Walker, of Westland, Michigan, was taken into custody Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on charges of evading police, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief.

Authorities allege that Walker and another man were involved in the theft of eight Corvettes from the General Motors plant in Bowling Green. The other man fled in a Jeep with Ohio license plates, according to authorities.

Bowling Green police said it was alerted to the theft by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to an apartment complex after a woman reported seeing a man driving a red Corvette with the price sticker still on it, the incident report says.

The woman said the man got out of the vehicle and ran toward the front of the apartment complex.

The manager of the General Motors plant confirmed that the vehicle was from their lot. A second Corvette was found parked at the same apartment complex, and a third was found nearby.

The manager told authorities that eight vehicles were missing from the plant’s back lot. Authorities began searching for the other vehicles.

The incident report says that a security camera from an apartment captured three vehicles coming into the complex. A man was seen in the footage exiting a light gray Corvette.

“The male was wearing a green pullover sweatshirt with a red shirt under it. He had gray sweatpants and kept his hood on the entire time,” the report says. “The male then walked to the front of the complex and was seen coming back. He then went to the left of the front building.”

As deputies continued to investigate, dispatch received a call from a transport driver who said he had a “weird” interaction with two men who wanted him to take Corvettes to Michigan. The driver said the men were rushing him as he loaded the vehicles, and the cars were damaged on the bottom.