Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson, a projected lottery pick, will enter the 2025 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my teammates and coaches for the season we had,” Richardson told ESPN. “After evaluating everything with my family, this was the best decision for me. We had so many incredible moments as a team. Even though we didn’t go as far as I had hoped in the NCAA tournament, this is exactly how I wanted my freshman year to go. Winning the Big Ten championship and making the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019.”

Richardson, the No. 13 prospect in ESPN’s NBA draft projections, was named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman Team and third-team all-conference after averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 41% for 3.

The 19-year-old found another gear with his productivity as the season moved on, especially after being inserted into the starting lineup for Michigan State on Feb. 8.

His pace, skill level, feel for the game, perimeter shooting, and high-intensity defense give him an excellent framework to build on long-term. He plays an unusually mistake-free style of basketball (30 turnovers in 912 minutes), helping him earn the trust of Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.

“Coach Izzo taught me how to think the game through countless hours of film and conversations on and off the court,” Richardson said, “He actually coached me harder as the season moved on, pushing me more as he was putting more responsibility on my plate.”

Jase’s father is Jason Richardson, an All-American and national champion at Michigan State who was the No. 5 pick in the 2001 draft and went on to have a highly productive 13-year NBA career.

“My dad had the blueprint laid out for me for how I was going to get to my goals,” Jase Richardson said. “It’s really special to have someone like him next to me that has been through the process. I am always asking him for feedback and advice. We’re totally different players, so I don’t feel any pressure if people expect me to do what he did. I need to go out and show myself on my own.”

The NBA draft combine will be held May 11-18 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 25-26 in New York.

