Ready to take advantage of all this sunshine with a fun outdoor get-together — or just a solitary afternoon with a good book? Nothing beats a comfortable chair in the shade, accompanied by the occasional cool breeze. If you’re putting together your perfect little spot out on your deck or patio, Walmart’s offering a great Flash Deal on the $200 Justlet 10-Foot Patio Offset Umbrella, just $65 for a limited time.

This umbrella is made of 100% polyester and treated to be waterproof, windproof, and UV resistant. The canopy is supported by eight iron ribs, and you can adjust the angle to your liking by using a crank along the shaft whenever the sun finds you.

Justlet 10′ Patio Offset Umbrella, $65 (was $200) at Walmart

“Good-quality umbrella for the price,” one reviewer wrote, noting that you’ll want to make sure the base is weighted down properly for best results. “We use the umbrella cantilevered over our above-ground pool to give us a spot of shade… The bright turquoise is refreshing and will still be colorful even if it fades over time. Works great for us.”

“Living in Arizona, shade means everything,” said another shopper. “At first, I was skeptical of the umbrella because of the price, [but] I was pleasantly surprised with the quality. The coverage is awesome — perfect for our backyard table set in this blazing sun. The only thing I would suggest is not to skimp on the base if you want it well secured. I purchased a base that secures up to 180 pounds; worked like a charm. Would definitely recommend this product to anyone wanting great shade coverage at a great price.”

Whether you just built a new patio or your old umbrella’s in need of replacing, the Justlet Patio Offset Umbrella is a great buy at this price, and it’s available in plenty of different colors if you have a particular theme in mind.