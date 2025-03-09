Various military museums and the open display area of ​​the October War Panorama are open for free on Saturday to receive citizens, coinciding the Egyptian army’s celebrations of Martyr’s and Veteran’s Day.

This comes from the desire of Egypt’s Armed Forces to spread awareness of its military history and give special attention to the many lives lost in defense of their homeland.

Edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm