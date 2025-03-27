Africa is experiencing unprecedented economic momentum, attracting record levels of foreign investment and reshaping its economic trajectory. Infrastructure megaprojects like the Lobito Corridor are driving this transformation, supported by increasing global commitments to infrastructure, energy, technology and connectivity. By 2035, Africa is expected to have the world’s largest working-age population, surpassing both India and China. With 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land and 30% of global mineral reserves, the continent is positioned as a major engine of future growth. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)—the world’s largest free trade zone—is set to boost intra-African trade by 52% by 2025, further accelerating economic integration.

As Africa cements its role as a key engine of global growth, Mitrelli is strengthening its commitment to Africa’s progress and has appointed Rodrigo Manso as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a deep understanding of the continent’s opportunities and challenges, Mr. Manso will lead Mitrelli’s next phase of expansion, ensuring the company continues to play a pivotal role in Africa’s sustainable development.

Mitrelli, with decades of experience delivering over 100 large-scale national projects in Africa, is seizing the moment. The company’s strategic pivot—integrating its capabilities under a unified “One Mitrelli” model—positions it to meet the increasing demand for holistic, multi-sector solutions across urbanization, water and food security, energy, healthcare, education, and technology.

Haim Taib, Founder & President of Mitrelli, highlighted Rodrigo’s appointment as a key step in the company’s growth and expanding partnerships, including with U.S. entities. “For over 34 years, we have worked closely with governments and communities to turn ambitious visions into reality. Africa is shaping the global economy, and its greatest asset is its people—ambitious, resilient, and innovative. Opportunities like Lobito exemplify its potential, and Rodrigo’s leadership, deep regional expertise, and commitment to sustainable development make him the right person to drive our next phase of growth.”

Rodrigo Manso, CEO of Mitrelli: “I am honored by the trust placed in me by Haim Taib and the Board of Directors. With nearly two decades at Mitrelli and close collaboration with Africa’s leaders, I deeply believe in our mission—driving meaningful impact, creating opportunities, and delivering sustainable solutions that empower communities. This is Africa’s time. The world is turning its attention here, not just as a resource hub but as a center of growth and innovation. With our deep expertise, financial partnerships, and local networks, we are uniquely positioned to scale solutions that align with governments’ strategic priorities and drive long-term economic and social impact.”

As Angola marks 50 years of independence, Mitrelli is reinforcing its commitment to the country where it has played a pivotal role in infrastructure development. Expanding its footprint across Africa, the company is also deepening partnerships in new markets and increasing engagement with U.S-Africa ecosystem.

Mitrelli’s approach combines large-scale national infrastructure with localized execution, ensuring projects not only address immediate needs but also create long-term economic resilience. With Rodrigo Manso at the helm, the company is set to expand its impact, navigating Africa’s evolving economic landscape while driving sustainable transformation.