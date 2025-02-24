Mohamed Salah said Liverpool’s modern-day legends “need another title” after they swatted aside Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday to move 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Asked whether he thought Liverpool were close to securing their second Premier League title, Salah told Sky Sports: “I wouldn’t say it’s close. It’s just like, we need another title for sure.

“Me and the big guys here in the team, we need another title. But yeah, we’ll give it our best and we’ll give it a good shot.”

Salah has been in inspired form this season, and he became the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to register 50 goal involvements when he gave Liverpool the lead in their 2-0 victory.

Mohamed Salah is spearheading Liverpool’s Premier League title charge. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The result, combined with Arsenal’s defeat to West Ham in north London on Saturday, has left Liverpool with a commanding lead in the Premier League title race.

If they can get over the line in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, it will secure the second Premier League title in the club’s history, five years after their first success under former coach Jürgen Klopp.

Salah and teammates such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were vital then and are set to be so again as they eye a trophy lift in May.

Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah are all out of contract at Anfield this summer and have been able to speak to clubs abroad with the view of signing for them in June.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty over his long-term future at the club, Salah admitted this has been his favourite season on Merseyside.

“I don’t know. It’s opinion. Maybe people prefer my first season [or] people prefer now. But I think I prefer now because it’s just winning the league, doing your best and helping the team, helping young players as well. It’s incredible. Probably this year,” Salah said.

Meanwhile, City winger Jérémy Doku said he believed his side deserved more from their defeat.

“To be fair, if I look at the game, I don’t think that they were much better than us,” Doku said. “Two goals, one set piece and the second goal was a long ball, so well done to them. We know their qualities and that they like to play in behind. They did well, and after it is hard to come back against a team that defends well like that.”

Information from ESPN’s Global Sports Research contributed to this report.