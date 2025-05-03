A union representing close to 400 workers at Ikea’s Montreal store walked off the job early Saturday, saying the Swedish company’s proposed wage deal offered no protection from inflation.

The CSN union said in a statement that Ikea has offered its members a five per cent wage increase over the next four years, but members rejected it because that won’t even cover inflation during the contract period.

Union members set up pickets outside the store Saturday morning, saying they want a better offer and catch-up wages comparable to workers at other Ikea stores they did not name.

The Montreal strike coincides with Ikea’s big annual sales event, called the Hej Days sale.

“IKEA’s finances are healthy. The company makes hundreds of millions of dollars in sales each year, largely thanks to our work, and it is unable to offer us inflation protection to maintain our purchasing power,” Nicole Aguilera, the union’s general vice-president, said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The unionized Ikea workers currently earn between $18.50 and $25.42 an hour. A CSN spokesperson declined to disclose what the union has requested in terms of pay increases.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

The workers at the Ikea Montreal store, located on Cavendish near Autoroute 40, have been without a contract since January. The strike aims to highlight their determination to get a better deal.

“With all the profits the company makes, it’s the least it can do to pay its employees a competitive salary. There are employees who have chosen to pursue a career at IKEA because they love the company. They love their work; it’s the least they can do to ensure they have a decent living,” said Serge Monette, president of the Fédération du commerce–CSN.

Trending Now Why some ‘frustrated’ NDP voters flipped to Conservatives in the election

Prince Harry wants to reconcile with Royal Family, says he’s ‘forgiven’ them

More on Canada

More videos

Managers at the Montreal Ikea store kept its doors open to the public but closed seven departments inside, including the Swedish restaurant, a bistro, the kitchen planning department and the kids’ fun room.

In-store returns, the click and pickup service, and delivery service were also temporarily suspended until further notice, the company said in a statement on its website.

Ikea apologized for the inconvenience the labour conflict may cause and thanked shoppers for their patience and understanding.

“We support and stand by our co-workers in their right to strike and remain dedicated to reach a collective agreement, and to resume regular store operations as soon as possible,” the company added.

Story continues below advertisement

Other Ikea stores in the province, in Boucherville and Quebec City, were unaffected. Ikea operates 16 stores in Canada. It is part of the Ingka Group, which has 473 Ikea stores in 31 countries.