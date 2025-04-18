Reported death toll marks one of the deadliest attacks by the US military on Yemen.

Air strikes by the United States on Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port have killed at least 33 people in what would be one of the deadliest attacks on the country by US forces, Houthi-affiliated media report.

Al Masirah TV said the strikes early on Friday morning also wounded 80 people.

The US military said strikes are being carried out to cut off a source of fuel for Houthi fighters, and Washington has said it will continue to attack Houthi sites in Yemen until the group ends its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon …